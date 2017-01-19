Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 2191 Yonge St., No. 5303, Toronto
Done Deal, 2191 Yonge St., No. 5303, Toronto

Corner penthouse at Yonge and Eglinton goes for $2.2-million Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

2191 YONGE ST., No. 5303, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,190,000

SELLING PRICE $2.2-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,675,000 (2015); $1,478,615 (2010)

TAXES $8,551 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Agent Ira Jelinek hand-picked a handful of suites at Quantum for consideration by uptown clients hoping to live closer to friends. They were most drawn to this three-bedroom corner penthouse and fought off other buyers with a $2.2-million offer.

What They Got: In a two-tower complex built less than a decade ago, this contemporary penthouse is filled with sunlight with walls of windows throughout and multiple balconies – so, each room – but one bedroom has outdoor access.

Appointments are upscale, from marble floors in the living, dining and family rooms to stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

Daily routines are easy to carry out with three bathrooms, ensuite laundry facilities and two-car parking, plus a locker and monthly fees of $1,523 to cover costs of heating, 24-hour concierge, pool and gym.

The Agent’s Take: “The price per square foot there is cheaper than most other buildings – at Avenue and St. Clair or Yorkville – of the same calibre,” Mr. Jelinek explains. “There wasn’t a condo of this size for sale for the last nine to 10 months, so there was some pent-up demand.”

The suite’s location on the top floor also allowed for rare attributes. “It has a gas-barbecue hookup, marble floors throughout and 10-foot ceilings,” Mr. Jelinek says. “[Plus] all of the larger units in this building have three or four balconies.”

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Decor helps sell detached 2 1/2 storey for $130,000 more than asking (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail