2191 YONGE ST., No. 5303, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,190,000

SELLING PRICE $2.2-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,675,000 (2015); $1,478,615 (2010)

TAXES $8,551 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Agent Ira Jelinek hand-picked a handful of suites at Quantum for consideration by uptown clients hoping to live closer to friends. They were most drawn to this three-bedroom corner penthouse and fought off other buyers with a $2.2-million offer.

What They Got: In a two-tower complex built less than a decade ago, this contemporary penthouse is filled with sunlight with walls of windows throughout and multiple balconies – so, each room – but one bedroom has outdoor access.

Appointments are upscale, from marble floors in the living, dining and family rooms to stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

Daily routines are easy to carry out with three bathrooms, ensuite laundry facilities and two-car parking, plus a locker and monthly fees of $1,523 to cover costs of heating, 24-hour concierge, pool and gym.

The Agent’s Take: “The price per square foot there is cheaper than most other buildings – at Avenue and St. Clair or Yorkville – of the same calibre,” Mr. Jelinek explains. “There wasn’t a condo of this size for sale for the last nine to 10 months, so there was some pent-up demand.”

The suite’s location on the top floor also allowed for rare attributes. “It has a gas-barbecue hookup, marble floors throughout and 10-foot ceilings,” Mr. Jelinek says. “[Plus] all of the larger units in this building have three or four balconies.”

