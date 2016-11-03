58 TAMARACK CIRCLE, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $510,000

SELLING PRICE $562,400

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $224,000 (1994); $245,000 (1992)

TAXES $2,821 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The Action: Just north of the Humber Creek and Alex Marchetti Park is a townhouse enclave, where a year can go by without any vacancies opening up. Compounded by this summer’s shortage of listings, this two-storey end unit was a hot commodity and quickly got caught up in a four-way bidding war.

What They Got: About three decades ago, Greencroft Estates was designed with a park and traditional townhouses, such as this two-bedroom model with a double garage accessible from a fireside recreation room in the basement.

On the main floor, the living and dining area is open-concept with some separation from an eat-in kitchen with recently appointed greenhouse windows and hardwood floors, as well as an enclosed den with a walkout to a deck and patio.

Since 2009, the mechanics were also updated, kitchen and laundry appliances replaced and three bathrooms redone. Two of the latter are located upstairs in the bedrooms, which both have walk-in closets.

Monthly fees of $444 go toward grounds maintenance.

The Agent’s Take: “It backs onto a beautiful park-like setting,” agent Anne Adams says. “There are other townhouse complexes, but … there are none that have their own park like this one, so it’s very private and there’s no through traffic, it’s almost like a gated community.”

Not only are these townhouses wider than average, but this unit also has more extras. “It’s a corner [unit], which is appealing because you’ve got more privacy,” Ms. Adams adds. “The owner put in extra windows in the kitchen and updated the bathrooms, so it was in very nice condition.”

Report Typo/Error