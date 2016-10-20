43 SHORTLAND CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $949,900

SELLING PRICE $1,163,000

TAXES $5,031 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just up the street from Silvercreek Park, this detached residence with an attached double garage had such a strong turnout of house hunters, it received multiple offers this summer.

What They Got: What appears to be a brick bungalow on a 55-by-100-foot lot is a four-level backsplit rising two storeys at the back, complete with three bedrooms and two out of three bathrooms on the top floor.

By the front door is a fireside living room and stairs down to a lower-level family room, dining room with patio doors and an updated eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, pot lights and ceramic floors.

The basement contains a recreation room with a second wood-burning fireplace and stairs to a sunken office.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a street within the subdivision that has a good vibe,” agent JoAnne Gludish says. “[Also], the Catholic school there is very good and the high school, Richview Collegiate, is really coveted.”

Many homes in the planned community were built in the 1960s, but this one has fairly new features, including the furnace, roof and driveway.

