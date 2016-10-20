Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 43 Shortland Cres., Toronto
Done Deal, 43 Shortland Cres., Toronto

Detached Etobicoke house nabs multiple bids Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

43 SHORTLAND CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $949,900

SELLING PRICE $1,163,000

TAXES $5,031 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just up the street from Silvercreek Park, this detached residence with an attached double garage had such a strong turnout of house hunters, it received multiple offers this summer.

What They Got: What appears to be a brick bungalow on a 55-by-100-foot lot is a four-level backsplit rising two storeys at the back, complete with three bedrooms and two out of three bathrooms on the top floor.

By the front door is a fireside living room and stairs down to a lower-level family room, dining room with patio doors and an updated eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, pot lights and ceramic floors.

The basement contains a recreation room with a second wood-burning fireplace and stairs to a sunken office.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a street within the subdivision that has a good vibe,” agent JoAnne Gludish says. “[Also], the Catholic school there is very good and the high school, Richview Collegiate, is really coveted.”

Many homes in the planned community were built in the 1960s, but this one has fairly new features, including the furnace, roof and driveway.

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Large rooftop terrace, unobstructed views led this converted Toronto loft to a $977,000 sale (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog