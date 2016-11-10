21 SHEFFLEY CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $999,900

SELLING PRICE $1,130,000

TAXES $5,621 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In most multiple-offer scenarios, the home goes to the highest bidder. But this detached house near Richview Collegiate Institute broke the mould. The sellers didn’t take the highest bid, deciding instead to accept a lower offer from a family they were convinced would be the best new stewards of a cherished home.

What They Got: Circa 1960, this three-bedroom and five-bathroom residence took shape on a 53-by-106-foot lot. But after 2001, the sellers altered its size, services and layout, from replacing some windows, roofing and furnace to creating a family room above the double garage, complete with cathedral ceilings and skylights.

Areas for socializing are spread across all but one of six half-levels, including a main-floor living room with a fireplace and a sunken dining area next to an eat-in kitchen with ceramic floors, a built-in desk and a walkout to the interlocking patio and south-facing yard.

A gas fireplace warms the lower-level recreation room and a wet bar is stationed in a games room in the basement.

The Agent’s Take: “Sheffley is one of the most desirable streets in Richmond Gardens,” agent JoAnne Gludish says. “It’s leafy and curvy, and you have no reason to be on it unless you live on it, so there’s not a lot of through traffic.”

The house itself has a family-friendly design. “It’s a very large two-storey home and it had an addition room built over the garage, which has a very high ceiling and a loft,” Ms. Gludish notes.

