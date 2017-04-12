28 Earl St., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,828,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,898,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$368,800 (1997)

TAXES

$6,432 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Three

LISTING AGENT

Chris Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

CO-OP AGENT

Wing Fung Jacky Lee, HomeLife Landmark Realty Inc.

The Action: This detached duplex only hosted six showings as within three days three of those shoppers came back armed with offers.

“This particular house is in pretty rough shape inside; it needs a complete renovation, so it went for quite a bit, considering the condition it was in,” agent Chris Kowal says. “It’s a real up-and-coming area, very close to Sherbourne subway stop on Bloor Street, so that was very attractive.”

What They Got: Just outside Cabbagetown proper, this home sits on a 22-by-147-foot lot with three-car parking on a right-of-way driveway. The more than century-old Victorian is divided into two separately metred suites.

The first apartment spans two floors with two of its three bedrooms and two of its three bathrooms located in the basement. The main level features a kitchen, a dining area with a fireplace and a living room with 9-1/2-foot ceilings.

The secondary suite above contains entertaining and cooking quarters, as well as two bedrooms. The master is distinguished by a skylight and one of two bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The main thing was that it was detached, the size of the lot and the fact it’s a duplex, so there’s potential for substantial income because the units are really large,” Mr. Kowal explains.

“And it has lots of parking. In downtown Toronto, getting parking is pretty tough.”

