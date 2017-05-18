660 SHEPPARD AVE. E., No. 803B, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,999,000

SELLING PRICE $1,850,000

TAXES $8,352 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 17

CO-OP AGENT Honey Moore, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Late last year, most vacancies at St. Gabriel Village were for suites considerably smaller than this two-bedroom corner unit with a family room. So agent Honey Moore negotiated a deal for her client – who was looking to downsize – and ended months of searching for a sizable condo.

What They Got: This 2,200-square-foot space sits at the south-east corner of an eight-year-old high-rise. It has many of the luxuries of an upscale home, from private elevator access to nine-foot ceilings, crown moulding and a fireplace in the living room.

There is a large dining area and an Italian kitchen equipped with an island and marble floors leading opening onto a terrace balcony. The unit has a total of three bathrooms and is equipped with ensuite laundry facilities.

Parking is available for two vehicles and the unit comes with a storage locker. Monthly fees of $1,442 cover water, 24-hour concierge, a business centre, gym, indoor pool and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “This unit has two bedrooms plus a den/family room and is a corner unit. As a result, it has a large terrace, in comparison to other units in the building where the balconies are minimal,” Ms. Moore notes.

