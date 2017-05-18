Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 660 Sheppard Ave., E., No. 803B, Toronto
Done Deal, 660 Sheppard Ave., E., No. 803B, Toronto

Downsizer cuts a deal on large Bayview Village condo suite Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

660 SHEPPARD AVE. E., No. 803B, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,999,000

SELLING PRICE $1,850,000

TAXES $8,352 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 17

CO-OP AGENT Honey Moore, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Late last year, most vacancies at St. Gabriel Village were for suites considerably smaller than this two-bedroom corner unit with a family room. So agent Honey Moore negotiated a deal for her client – who was looking to downsize – and ended months of searching for a sizable condo.

What They Got: This 2,200-square-foot space sits at the south-east corner of an eight-year-old high-rise. It has many of the luxuries of an upscale home, from private elevator access to nine-foot ceilings, crown moulding and a fireplace in the living room.

There is a large dining area and an Italian kitchen equipped with an island and marble floors leading opening onto a terrace balcony. The unit has a total of three bathrooms and is equipped with ensuite laundry facilities.

Parking is available for two vehicles and the unit comes with a storage locker. Monthly fees of $1,442 cover water, 24-hour concierge, a business centre, gym, indoor pool and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “This unit has two bedrooms plus a den/family room and is a corner unit. As a result, it has a large terrace, in comparison to other units in the building where the balconies are minimal,” Ms. Moore notes.

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Semi in sought-after Toronto neighbourhood sells 48% over asking (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail