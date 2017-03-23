170 AVENUE RD., No. 811, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,579,000

SELLING PRICE $1,550,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,074,080 (2015)

TAXES $8,097 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENTS Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Maryam Zakeri, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: Shoppers interested in moving into the Pears building on Avenue Road had several suites to chose from in mid-February, but few were as large as this two-bedroom corner unit. So while most units require one to three weeks of promotion, this staged space sold within days to a visitor who negotiated a $1.55-milion deal.

What They Got: In a two-year-old high-rise, this 1,368-square-foot suite was dressed with upscale appointments, such as nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of windows facing east and south.

On opposite ends of the unit, there are two bedrooms, including one with access to a 167-square-foot balcony with a second access point to an open principal room and Munge Leung-designed kitchen with bar seating at the island.

Notable conveniences include three bathrooms, a laundry closet, storage locker and two-car parking, as well as monthly fees of $912 to pay for water, heating, concierge, a guest suite, gym and pool.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s on the larger side with over 1,500 square feet,” agent Maryam Zakeri says. “There are a lot of bigger houses in the neighbourhood, so [when homeowners] … want a condo to downsize, that’s a perfect unit for them in terms of size and it’s the same location as they’re used to.”

Various extras found in and outside of the unit also pleased buyers. “Each bedroom has its own ensuite bath and walk-in closet, and it also has a third bathroom, so that’s three bathrooms in total,” Ms. Zakeri adds. “The quality of finishes are really good, the amenities are great … and it is a newer building.”

Report Typo/Error