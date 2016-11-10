The development 159 SW

Builder/developer Alterra

Size 470 to 1,008 square feet

Price Low $300,000s to $632,000

Sales centre 527 Parliament St., north of Carlton Street; open Monday to Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; weekends and holidays from noon to 5 p.m.

Contact Phone 416-323-1500 or visit 159SW.com

Cyclists often fight with cars for room on the roads of downtown Toronto, but Alterra’s new high-rise development will give more priority and privilege to riders over motorists.

For instance, a limited number of parking spots will cost $55,000 in the 36-storey building, but extensive bike storage facilities and a fully-equipped repair area will be complementary to all residents.

“We have one bike parking space per unit, which is considerably more than the car parking facilities,” says president and avid cyclist, Rob Cooper.

“[Plus] there will be pumps, tools and work benches, and whatever someone would need to do their own servicing on their bikes. That’s something that I don’t think we’ve seen in any other condominium building in Toronto, and it seems to be very positively received by our buyers.”

Furthermore, these areas will have direct elevator access for easy transport throughout the 360-unit tower.

“We will also allow people that may have higher-end bicycles – that they don’t want to leave in one of the storage lockers – to take them up to their condo,” Mr. Cooper notes.

More importantly, the community derives its name, 159 SW, from its location at the southwest intersection of Wellesley and Sherbourne Streets, which earns a 100 per cent Bike Score.

“We are at the corner of two very prominent bike lanes in the city that are actually separated from vehicular traffic … so we see this as very attractive to people who commute by bike or are recreational cyclists,” Mr. Cooper says. “It’s also close to the trail system on the Don Valley, so you can pretty well get anywhere downtown by bike today.”

Non-cyclists might also appreciate other attractions nearby, such as two subway lines, university campuses, shops, restaurants, a library and community centre.

“We’ve had a preview opening and we are already 75 per cent sold out, so it’s been very positive; we’ve only been on sale for two months,” Mr. Cooper stated in mid-October.

“[Buyers] recognize Wellesley and Sherbourne is really a central location, close to Bloor Street and the subway, so there’s very good value and affordability in the price with respect to other projects being marketed in downtown Toronto.”

Private facilities will span three floors, including one for a library, study and conference rooms, and another for exercise studios, outdoor fitness equipment and a running track circling the tower.

Social quarters will consist of a games zone with billiards, foosball and Ping-Pong tables, and two party rooms, including one overlooking a wraparound terrace with cooking and dining stations.

“It’s quite an extensive collection of amenities you don’t normally see in buildings of this size,” Mr. Cooper adds.

In another unconventional move, EI Richmond Architects Ltd. conceived a black steel façade framing balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows of the one to three bedroom suites above.

“There are a lot of lighter coloured buildings around that area, so we though the dark contrast would really make the building stand out prominently on the corner,” Mr. Cooper adds. “From all directions, the views are unobstructed and we do believe it will remain that way.”

Standard appointments by U31 will consist of plank laminate floors, custom European-style kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, ceramic tile back-splashes and integrated appliances, plus energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

Once occupancy begins October, 2019, monthly charges will be 59 cents a square feet.

