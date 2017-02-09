491 PLAINS RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $679,000

SELLING PRICE $885,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $339,900 (2005); $267,000 (2002); $225,000 (1999)

TAXES $3,156 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: There wasn’t much inventory in this pocket at the northeastern end of East York late last year. So this two-bedroom bungalow could bask in the spotlight, with a steady traffic of builders, renovators and end users coming through the doors. A week of showings and two open houses concluded with a bidding war between six prospective buyers.

What They Got: Around 1946, a 36-by-96-foot lot became the site for this brick bungalow with classic living and dining spaces and a south-facing deck off the master bedroom.

The basement has its own separate entrance, bedroom, one of two full bathrooms and secondary cooking, dining and entertaining areas with a gas fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “It has a nice feel in the area and a lovely sense of community [as] the neighbours are really friendly,” agent Kimmé Myles says.

“You’ve got transit there as well and it’s very close to Stan Wadlow Park and its amenities – like walking trails – and it’s not too far from Taylor Creek Park.”

Bungalows are the norm in the area, but this one did offer great potential.

“It was in good condition; it was just a little dated,” Ms. Myles notes.

