A home for sale in Toronto, May 11 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Economists change tune on foreign-buyers tax in Ontario Add to ...

Justin Giovannetti

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

The Ontario government moved ahead with a foreign-buyers tax after earning the approval of Canada’s top bank economists in private meetings that officials say were critical to shaping a new housing policy.

The advice received at the closed-door meetings between Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and economists representing Canada’s major banks and other industry stakeholders shifted in the six months before the April announcement, according to government and industry insiders who spoke with The Globe and Mail. The gathered panel moved from near unanimous opposition to a tax on foreign buyers in the Greater Toronto Area to virtually universal support.

