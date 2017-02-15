73 Hocken Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$795,000

SELLING PRICE

$878,000

TAXES

$3,798 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENT

Honey Moore, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In the Wychwood community, a large void in real estate options funnelled several buyers toward this detached house, which had multiple offers for the sellers to review late last year.

“There is very little available in a detached home in Toronto in this price range, so we had a lot of showings,” agent Honey Moore says. “In the end, there were three offers – two from people who wanted to develop the property and one from a user.”

What They Got: This circa-1890, two-storey structure was completed with two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a living room and kitchen. A combined laundry and sunroom provides access to a south-facing deck and parking at the back of the 20-by-119-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “There was quite a bit of interest in the property, which has two-car parking and is close to Artscape Wychwood Barns,” Ms. Moore explains. “Some other homes in the area have been razed and new homes constructed or additions put on existing homes.”

However, the buyers will likely reside in what Ms. Moore describes as a “cute and cozy” home. “It's a small house – about 1,300 square feet, plus a partially finished basement – and it was built over 100 years ago and had been in the same family for over 50 of those years,” she adds.

