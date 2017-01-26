29 FIRESTONE RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,900

SELLING PRICE $750,000

TAXES $4,128 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 12

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This detached bungalow on a short street near Centennial Park and Highways 401 and 427 brought in a steady flow of visitors last fall. Despite a local trend toward demolition and rebuilding, many potential buyers were assessing how to top this home up, not tear it down. A deal was struck by its second week on the market.

What They Got: In a subdivision mostly built during the 1960s, this three-bedroom bungalow is in fairly original condition, save for new roofing, windows and an in-ground pool installed within the past 10 years.

The living room, dining area and family room are outfitted with hardwood flooring, The family room has skylights and a side exit to the 45-by-122-foot grounds. A second side entrance is located off the interlocking driveway and leads to a lower-level recreation room with a gas fireplace and guest bedroom.

Washing up can be done in one of two three-piece bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The backyard has a large pool, which is in very good condition, and it also has a completely separate building that is air-conditioned and kind of like a summer house, so it’s quite different,” agent JoAnne Gludish says.

“It has a side entrance to the basement, so people looked at it with potential of creating an income apartment.”

“The location is desirable because of the grade schools within the subdivision and it’s close to highways and airport,” Ms. Gludish adds.

Report Typo/Error