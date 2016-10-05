122 MAIN ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,000

SELLING PRICE $720,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $265,000 (2010); $230,000 (2005); $150,000 (1989)

TAXES $2,456 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Brennan Aguanno and Anna Kemp, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: There are few two-storey townhouses in the Upper Beaches. This one across from Kimberly Junior Public School was staged in advance of two open-house events and about three-dozen private showings in June. On the scheduled offer date, the sellers were left with five bidders tabling offers.

What They Got: This 1,492-square-foot residence built in 1890 is currently divided into two units with one-bedroom and one-bathroom plans, plus access to four-car parking off a lane behind the 16-by-138-foot lot.

Both suites have an entertaining area, kitchen and dining area with a walkout a patio and gated yard or an upper deck with stairs to the lane. The main-floor unit also has entry to an unfinished 595-square-foot basement.

The Agent’s Take: “As this home was duplexed … there wasn’t a lot of comparable homes for sale in the neighbourhood. Most other homes in this price point are single family or more expensive,” agent Brennan Aguanno says.

“The property has commercial and residential zoning, so the new owner could use the main floor as a storefront, office et cetera at some point in the future if they wished.”

Furthermore, this space is equipped with stylish and practical amenities.

“The previous owners had spent more than $150,000 on updates, including new electrical, decks, pot lights, landscaping, granite counters and even a second secret entrance to the basement, allowing the new landlord to access the mechanicals without requiring access to the apartments,” Mr. Aguanno states.

“It also had a beautiful yard, parking for four cars and is walkable to the subway, GO train [station], streetcars and bus, as well as plenty of shops, schools, library and the beach.”

