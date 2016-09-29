46 EASTGLEN CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,749,000

SELLING PRICE $1,749,000

TAXES $3,935 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

CO-OP AGENTS Patrice Gale and Alison Tigert, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This spring, agents Patrice Gale and Alison Tigert spent a few days guiding international buyers through family-friendly houses in central Toronto and Etobicoke. Before boarding a plane home, literally hours after viewing this new, detached residence abutting Glen Park, they composed a deal that beat out another interested party.

What They Got: A park with a playground, splash pad and tennis courts is surrounded by the backyards of single-family houses, such as this 4,208-square-foot house with a double garage and 50-by-150-foot lot.

A new stone and brick façade enrobes the two-storey structure with the luxury of nine-foot ceilings on all levels, laundry facilities upstairs and private or semi-private bathrooms in all five bedrooms.

For social affairs and studies, there is a central office, front living room and rear family room with a gas fireplace, as well as an open recreation area with a bedroom and cellar in the 1,835-square-foot basement.

Meals can be consumed in the dining space or kitchen with a breakfast area, island seating and patio access.

The Agent’s Take: “There are an increasing number of contemporary homes in this area, but it is certainly not the norm as of yet,” agent Patrice Gale says. “[Plus] this house is very large with five large bedrooms upstairs and seven bathrooms in total.”

Furthermore, not only is the property expansive, but backs onto a coveted park.

“Once you enter through the front door you’re immediately caught up by the direct view into Glen Park and the abundance of natural light that bathes every corner of this spacious home,” Ms. Gale notes.

“The park really lends itself to neighbourhood activities with a very active community association that organizes events throughout the year. It’s a bit of a local secret though as there are no parking lots to attract a large crowd.”

