681 BRIAR HILL AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,995,000

SELLING PRICE $3,025,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $2,148,000 (2015)

TAXES $13,067 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Last year presented few vacancies in Forest Hill, so it was an optimal time to showcase this detached residence with an attached double garage on a 50-by-110-foot lot. The sellers agreed to review offers at any time, so an early visitor had a proposal submitted and accepted within a few hours.

What They Got: Built in 1959, this more-than-3,700-square-foot house is shroud in elegant finishes, such as a grand foyer with marble flooring and a winding staircase connecting five bedrooms upstairs to a recreation area with a built-in bar and guest room in the basement.

Windows and walkouts line one side of a main-floor family room, sunken living room, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen. The latter was also given updated counters, appliances and cabinetry about two years ago.

Morning routines are hassle-free with five bathrooms, including ensuites in two bedrooms with walk-in closets.

The Agent’s Take: “The room sizes were very generous and the floor plate, although traditional, had a very contemporary flow,” agent Marni Lokash says. “So the layout and the flow made for what felt like a much larger home compared to others in the area.”

Even the design of utilitarian spaces factored into the swift sale. “There was also a feature staircase that stood out like a showpiece [because] when the homes in this area were built in the fifties, the staircases were a focal point,” Ms. Lokash notes.

“Additionally, the basement had an above-grade feel with large windows, bringing in tremendous light, which was unusual.”

