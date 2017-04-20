319 SUMACH ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,239,000

SELLING PRICE $1,359,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $969,000 (2012); $471,000 (2008); $330,000 (1999)

TAXES $5,174 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENTS Michael O’Brien and Michael Ian Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Just two streets south of Riverdale Farm, this semi-detached house on a 14-by-80-foot corner lot began its ad campaign on a weekday evening and by the next morning, there were two offers.

“The market has been incredibly tight in the past year,” agent Michael O’Brien says. “Perhaps, there were two other houses for sale in prime Cabbagetown at that time.”

What They Got: Up until the past five years, this heritage-designated Victorian housed a commercial space in what is now a principal room with 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and a fireplace against an exposed brick wall.

Excluding the basement, there is nearly 2,060 square feet of living space inside to accommodate three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and back exit to the patio and private driveway.

A deck can be found off a sitting area on the third floor.

The Agent’s Take: “It was originally built as a corner store in the 1880s, so there was one magnificent, big room with really high ceilings, so it felt like a big loft attached to a Victorian house,” Mr. O’Brien explained.

Report Typo/Error