70 Cockburn Dr., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$600,000

SELLING PRICE

$702,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$160,000 (1986)

TAXES

$3,467 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENT

Heather Lemieux, Royal LePage Connect Realty

The Action: During seven days of summer, more than 70 shoppers explored this detached house on a pie-shaped, 46-by-110-foot lot near Rouge Hill GO station and Port Union Village Common Park on the lake. Six visitors came back on the preset presentation date, but the one who added $102,000 to the list price left as the new owner.

What They Got: The 1970s framework of this two-storey house was maintained well with some new additions and replacements, such as windows, doors, copper wiring and a five-piece semi-ensuite off the largest of four bedrooms.

A powder room services the main floor, where there is a living room, dining area and family room with hardwood floors, as well as an eat-in kitchen with a pantry and access to a deck and secluded backyard.

Large-scale storage includes an unfinished basement and attached double garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It was original, but it’s a four-bedroom home and it’s in a great neighbourhood, so it’s hard to get something like that for that price,” agent Heather Lemieux says.

“And it did have a double-car garage, which is a big plus because some of them only have a single-car garage.”

However, this house is a short walk to many popular attractions. “It is a waterfront community, and the only area in the whole City of Toronto surrounded on three sides by water and has no high-rises,” Ms. Lemieux notes.

“There are great schools, the waterfront trail is wonderful, we have a beach and the GO train now runs every half-hour on off-hours.”

Report Typo/Error