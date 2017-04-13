Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Four new offers emerge after bully bids rejected for Corso Italia home Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

121 EARLSCOURT AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $949,000

SELLING PRICE $1,170,600

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $675,000 (2012); $155,000 (1993)

TAXES $4,828 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Many real estate transactions in Corso Italia play out like the one that transpired for this detached house. Early this year, the sellers welcomed 40 visitors, but turned down a few bully bids prior to the presentation date. That evening, they were greeted with four offers.

What They Got: Still standing from the 1950s, this 1,477-square-foot residence has a four-bedroom plan on top of a basement finished with two entrances and designated quarters for living, cooking and bathing.

The sellers added hardwood floors, wainscoting and pot lights in many areas, from the second-floor hall to the main-floor living and dining area, which also featured a fireplace.

The kitchen was also customized with a granite-topped island and exit to the yard and parking off a lane behind the 17-by-128-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s pretty standard now that there aren’t a lot of homes competing, but that said, this home was amazing – it’s detached and in mint condition” agent Dino Capocci says. “The finishes really got the price going higher with all the wainscoting, cove ceilings and gourmet kitchen with a gas burner.”

Even secondary spaces, such as the basement and garage, were a hit. “The big selling feature there is the added income [potential] for anyone buying it,” Mr. Capocci notes. “And it was nice to have a two-car garage at the back.”

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Done Deals: This unique two-bedroom corner-unit condo sold over asking in just one day (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail