121 EARLSCOURT AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $949,000

SELLING PRICE $1,170,600

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $675,000 (2012); $155,000 (1993)

TAXES $4,828 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Many real estate transactions in Corso Italia play out like the one that transpired for this detached house. Early this year, the sellers welcomed 40 visitors, but turned down a few bully bids prior to the presentation date. That evening, they were greeted with four offers.

What They Got: Still standing from the 1950s, this 1,477-square-foot residence has a four-bedroom plan on top of a basement finished with two entrances and designated quarters for living, cooking and bathing.

The sellers added hardwood floors, wainscoting and pot lights in many areas, from the second-floor hall to the main-floor living and dining area, which also featured a fireplace.

The kitchen was also customized with a granite-topped island and exit to the yard and parking off a lane behind the 17-by-128-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s pretty standard now that there aren’t a lot of homes competing, but that said, this home was amazing – it’s detached and in mint condition” agent Dino Capocci says. “The finishes really got the price going higher with all the wainscoting, cove ceilings and gourmet kitchen with a gas burner.”

Even secondary spaces, such as the basement and garage, were a hit. “The big selling feature there is the added income [potential] for anyone buying it,” Mr. Capocci notes. “And it was nice to have a two-car garage at the back.”

