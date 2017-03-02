50 EAST LIBERTY ST., No. 1126, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,000

SELLING PRICE $726,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $505,000 (2015); $420,000 (2010); $320,000 (2006); $280,341 (2005)

TAXES $3,255 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Nine

LISTING AGENT Nancie McLeod, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

The Action: The last comparable to this condominium townhouse sold for $640,000 last fall, so it was priced below $600,000 to entice eager house hunters early this year. More than 100 showings were lined up and 14 offers presented to the seller.

“When the sellers bought it 1 1/2 years ago, they were the one offer negotiating in the typical, old-school style,” agent Nancie McLeod says. “But in January, people came out of the gate just ready to buy and the sellers just weren’t there, so that contributed to [the bidding war] as well.”

What They Got: In a complex with townhouses stacked on top of one another, this upper-level unit has a grand three-storey plan, including a rooftop terrace, plus street-level access, parking and two lockers.

Recently updated bathrooms are located on the main and second floors. The former has an open principal room with new hardwood floors and updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, while the latter accommodates two bedrooms, including one with his and her closets.

Monthly fees of $451 also cover water.

The Agent’s Take: “This one is an upper unit with a rooftop deck, which is very desirable; you could see 360 [degrees],” Ms. McLeod says. “[And the sellers] had done some really nice renovations.”

The larger surrounding also suited all ages. “It’s a nice little community in a high-rise neighbourhood, which really appeals to people, and it’s on the edge of Liberty Village, so it’s not right in the noise of it all,” Ms. McLeod adds.

