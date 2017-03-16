11 Mayfield Ave, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,249,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,452,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$805,000 (2011); $541,000 (2004); $444,900 (2000)

TAXES

$5,750 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENTS

Adrienne, Norm and Tasi Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Just two streets south of Bloor Street shops, restaurants and subway, this 2 1/2 storey house graced the market for two weeks last fall, but fared better once relisted this winter with different agents. The new team painted, repaired and refreshed the exterior, among other things, as well as hosted two busy open houses and several dozen showings that culminated in a multiple-offer scenario.

“[The sellers] had it listed previously with another realtor for $1,475,000 and were not able to sell it,” agent Adrienne Farquhar says. “We came in and did a lot of work to it, staged it and relisted at a lower price.”

What They Got: This 1,934-square-foot residence was built on a 25-by-115-foot property in the early 1900s. But since 2015, updates ranged from new hardwood floors in open living and dining areas to a remodelled kitchen with a quartz-topped island, stainless-steel appliances, powder/laundry room and a walkout to a south-facing deck.

Of four bedrooms upstairs, the third-floor master is the most lavish with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite, which is one of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s steps to Bloor West, Swansea Town Hall – where there are tons of kids activities – Swansea school, parks, skating rink and tennis courts,” says Ms. Farquhar, who also attributes the house’s popularity to its “lot size with a big backyard, renovated kitchen and parking.”

