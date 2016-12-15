8 CHARLOTTE ST., Ph. 2, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,650,000

SELLING PRICE $2,652,500

TAXES $13,477 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT Rizwan Malik, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: The global marketing campaign for this three-bedroom penthouse resulted in just six showings as some buyers abroad couldn’t make it into town before an early visitor made a multimillion-dollar offer. It set a record price for the building and surrounding area late this summer.

What They Got: At the top corner of a three-year-old high-rise, called Charlie, this 2,032-square-foot unit is flooded with natural light from wall of windows facing all but north, as well as a terrace of more than 1,800 square feet.

Every appointment is lavish, starting in an open living and dining area with a gas fireplace, black high-gloss kitchen cabinetry to one side, white island with a waterfall edge and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Conveniences include laundry facilities and three bathrooms – including one in the master and another between two bedrooms, plus a locker and two parking spots.

Monthly fees of $1,301 covers water, heating, concierge, gym, outdoor pool, party room and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “Typically, units at this price range will take longer to sell – anywhere from six to eight weeks – but this unit got a lot of attentional internationally,” agent Rizwan Malik says.

“It’s one of two units in the entire building with that square footage and has a terrace of that size. Typically, units sell between $800 to $1,000 a square foot, but this unit commanded over $1,300 a square foot.”

Architects confirmed an outdoor pool could be added, although the penthouse is already extraordinary. “It has 12-foot ceiling heights, a custom-designed kitchen with crocodile countertops, crocodile wallpaper and a marble and stainless-steel fireplace that mimics the fireplace in the lobby,” Mr. Malik adds.

“A free-standing bathtub was actually built inside an oversized shower and there is a wall with smoky glass, so you can actually see the person in the shower or bathtub from the master bedroom, so it’s quite dramatic and sexy.”

