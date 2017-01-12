518 BALLIOL ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $998,000

SELLING PRICE $1,350,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $441,500 (2002)

TAXES $5,400 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Natalie Kania, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

The Action: In mid-November, there were vacancies for a small batch of semi-detached houses just north of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. This 1,429-square-foot version has grand dimensions, both inside and out, which was likely the catalyst behind a bidding war between nearly a dozen buyers.

What They Got: The last two owners of this older brick residence invested in practical improvements, such as updated mechanics and roofing, as well as a family-room addition with a gas fireplace, skylights in the cathedral ceilings and exit to a custom backyard with decks and patios wired with light, fire and media.

The main body of the home contains a central eat-in kitchen and front dining area along the staircase to three bedrooms. One contains a walk-in closet and a semi-ensuite bathroom.

The one-bedroom basement suite has its own entrance from the 23-by-100-foot lot, bathroom, living area and kitchen with heated ceramic floors.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in a fabulous midtown location in the sought-after Maurice Cody school area,” agent Natalie Kania says. “This wide semi-detached home felt like a detached home with spacious living space and loads of custom storage throughout.”

Renovations also added unique attributes to the home. “It’s an entertainer’s retreat, complete with decks, fire feature, outdoor television and heater, as well as a spacious garage used for storage or potential studio,” Ms. Kania explains.

“[Plus] the self-contained nanny suite is also a bonus to someone looking for extra rental income or a family needing comfortable, private space for a nanny or out-of-town guests.”

