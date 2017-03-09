701 SHEPPARD AVE., W., No. 114, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $332,900

SELLING PRICE $325,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $271,500 (August, 2014); $221,863 (March, 2014)

TAXES $1,892 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 31

LISTING AGENT Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Late last year, the Portrait building had a few suites for sale simultaneously, so the seller of this one-bedroom model initially turned down an offer when it was listed at $339,900. But it was accepted the second time it was submitted following a price drop to $332,900.

What They Got: On the ground floor of a fairly new mid-rise is this 685-square-foot suite with an open living and dining area, hardwood floors as well as sliding doors to a south-facing patio.

Modern appointments range from nine-foot ceilings to granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Supporting amenities include a four-piece bathroom, ensuite laundry facilities, locker and parking. Monthly fees of $420 cover water, heating, cable and 24-hour concierge, plus use of the gym, pet spa and rooftop garden.

The Agent’s Take: “In the building, there are quite a lot of elderly people who lived in the area and sold their homes, so they like the location,” agent Robin Pope says. “It’s close to Earl Bales Park and a big transit hub being built not too far from here.”

Extra sunshine and sense of solitude were also perks. “Unlike other units that are long and narrow, this was wide and shallow,” Mr. Pope states. “Others face north over Sheppard [Avenue], but this faces the back so it was quieter.”

