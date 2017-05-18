32 PINEHURST DR., HAMILTON, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $399,900

SELLING PRICE $611,400

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $179,000 (1996)

TAXES $4,606 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The Action: In March, house hunters were given one week to tour this backsplit residence near the Escarpment Rail Trail and King’s Forest Golf Club. When the sellers were ready to see if any of the 80 visitors – from end-users to renovators – valued the property, there were more than two dozen bids, including one $211,500 over the list price.

“On the Hamilton Mountain, it’s an average of maybe five [offers] or something a little more desirable maybe five to 10. In some extreme cases 10 to 15 [bids], but 27 is pretty rare,” agent Michael St. Jean says.

“This was the only property in that immediate little pocket available. It’s a nice neighbourhood, so people don’t typically move very often.”

What They Got: In the past decade, new roofing, windows, heating and cooling systems kept this roughly 1,700-square-foot house in working order.

Interior assets include a three-bedroom plan with one bathroom and two wood-burning fireplaces. An unfinished basement and double garage provides storage options.

The Agent’s Take: “There’s a lot of big trees behind the house and in the area in general, so it’s very scenic, and the lot is 70 by 130 feet, which is – in today’s standards – pretty hard to come by,” Mr. St. Jean states. “And being a block from the Mountain Brow [Boulevard] and escarpment also adds to the nature and scenic element that you’re not really finding in typical subdivisions.”

