Done Deal, 122 MacNab St. S., Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton rowhouse built in 1856 lures history buffs Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

122 MACNAB ST. S., HAMILTON

ASKING PRICE $659,000

SELLING PRICE $815,000

TAXES $3,963 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENTS Zena Dalton and Judy Marsales, Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Lately in Hamilton, buyers outnumbered sellers, creating bidding wars over what little hits the market. So, agent Zena Dalton anticipated a few offers for this heritage rowhouse with three-car parking near Hamilton City Hall, but was bombarded with 10 proposals from both locals and Torontonians.

“There is a bigger demand than the number of homes for sale, so that’s why we’re seeing this now,” Ms. Dalton says. “That’s not a high price for this neighbourhood, a lot of homes go for over $1-million.”

What They Got: Within a trio of rowhouses built in 1856, this 2.5-storey end unit still bears original pine hardwood floors and stone walls, as well as 10-foot ceilings in the main-floor study, living and dining areas.

In 1890, the interior was expanded into a 2,544-square-foot space and recently outfitted with new roofing, furnace, four updated bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with a pantry, pot lights, built-in speakers and a backyard exit.

Extensive work went into opening up the family room amidst the three second-floor bedrooms, so it has 22-foot ceilings and stairs to a loft space. Plus, renovations were carried out in a one-bedroom basement suite with a kitchen, living room and two entrances.

The Agent’s Take: “There are lot of old homes in that particular neighbourhood, which is a lovely area, and it’s close to the 403 [highway] and in close proximity to Toronto,” Ms. Dalton notes. “The house itself was an interesting house for anyone who loved history.”

Furnishings belonging to the sellers – and owners of Taylor Antiques – complemented old details in modernized spaces, like the family room. “It was different, but in the end, it was done right,” Ms. Marsales notes. “It has a walkout basement apartment that you could walk in from the front or the back … so it didn’t interfere with the rest of the house, so that was a plus as well.”

 

