122 MACNAB ST. S., HAMILTON

ASKING PRICE $659,000

SELLING PRICE $815,000

TAXES $3,963 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENTS Zena Dalton and Judy Marsales, Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Lately in Hamilton, buyers outnumbered sellers, creating bidding wars over what little hits the market. So, agent Zena Dalton anticipated a few offers for this heritage rowhouse with three-car parking near Hamilton City Hall, but was bombarded with 10 proposals from both locals and Torontonians.

“There is a bigger demand than the number of homes for sale, so that’s why we’re seeing this now,” Ms. Dalton says. “That’s not a high price for this neighbourhood, a lot of homes go for over $1-million.”

What They Got: Within a trio of rowhouses built in 1856, this 2.5-storey end unit still bears original pine hardwood floors and stone walls, as well as 10-foot ceilings in the main-floor study, living and dining areas.

In 1890, the interior was expanded into a 2,544-square-foot space and recently outfitted with new roofing, furnace, four updated bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with a pantry, pot lights, built-in speakers and a backyard exit.

Extensive work went into opening up the family room amidst the three second-floor bedrooms, so it has 22-foot ceilings and stairs to a loft space. Plus, renovations were carried out in a one-bedroom basement suite with a kitchen, living room and two entrances.

The Agent’s Take: “There are lot of old homes in that particular neighbourhood, which is a lovely area, and it’s close to the 403 [highway] and in close proximity to Toronto,” Ms. Dalton notes. “The house itself was an interesting house for anyone who loved history.”

Furnishings belonging to the sellers – and owners of Taylor Antiques – complemented old details in modernized spaces, like the family room. “It was different, but in the end, it was done right,” Ms. Marsales notes. “It has a walkout basement apartment that you could walk in from the front or the back … so it didn’t interfere with the rest of the house, so that was a plus as well.”

