37B KEITH AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $629,000

SELLING PRICE $652,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $231,623 (1994)

TAXES $3,220 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In a faceoff over this dated, semi-detached house late last year, one of two bidders put down a substantial $652,000 offer, which was more than what a detached house in better shape down the street sold for at the end of February.

“It was a big semi that needed of a lot of work, but it drew two buyers and two others that were going to come in the next day … so it shows you low inventory, anything can happen,” agent Dino Capocci says. “[Plus] it’s close to Eglinton West and the LRT is coming, so there’s hype for that.”

What They Got: In 1994, a 21-by-100-foot lot became home to this two-storey house designed with open living and dining areas with parquet floors and a kitchen with ceramic floors, a fireplace and south-facing patio.

The second floor provides three bedrooms and one of three bathrooms, while the basement is largely occupied by a family room with a second fireplace and entry to the garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It has huge principal rooms and was built in the nineties, so it’s not one of the old semis, it’s got fairly new bones compared to a lot of the houses around there built in the fifties and sixties,” Mr. Capocci notes. “And it has an attached one-car garage entering right into the house, so that’s a good thing, too.”

Report Typo/Error