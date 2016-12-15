84 BRUNSWICK AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1.6-million

SELLING PRICE $2-million

TAXES $7,389 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Myron Dylynsky, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: On a one-way street in the Harbord Village Heritage Conservation District, four semi-detached houses sold for hundreds of thousands over their million-dollar list prices in the past year. The most recent sale at 84 Brunswick Ave. set a record as one buyer’s pre-emptive offer added $400,000 to its $1.6-million asking price.

“Our selling strategy was to beat the post-Labour Day influx of listings by coming out on Aug. 31 and it paid off,” agent Myron Dylynsky says.

What They Got: Just a few houses south of Margaret Fairley Park, this 2 1/2-storey Victorian largely preserves period features from 1880, such as its brick façade, bay windows, 10-foot ceilings and plaster mouldings in the living and dining rooms.

The back portion of the 3,090-square-foot space offers outdoor entertaining with a private patio off a sunroom behind the main kitchen and a deck above off secondary cooking quarters.

Practical essentials entail bathrooms on all levels – except the third, where two out of five bedrooms are located – and an unfinished basement with exterior stairs up to the 25-by-137-foot lot and garage facing a laneway.

The Agent’s Take: “The main selling features of the house were its location near College and Bathurst and its original condition,” Mr. Dylynsky says. “It seems the more original condition, the more attractive are the properties on Brunswick Avenue.”

This house’s sense of history also extended to a former resident and prominent figure who passed away years ago. “It was sold by a family that had owned it for over 50 years,” Mr. Dylynsky says.

“Cyril Lane behind the house was named after the father of the family – Cyril Greenland – a famous Toronto social worker, co-founder of the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry, now the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, professor at McMaster University, government adviser, researcher and author of a number of books.”

