155 DALHOUSIE ST., No. 684

ASKING PRICE $679,000

SELLING PRICE $675,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $464,000 (2008); $339,000 (2005); $226,741 (2001)

TAXES $3,260 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In the Merchandise Building near the Eaton Centre, it’s becoming commonplace for buyers to enter into bidding wars for lofts such as this two-bedroom version. Compounded by the fact it was the only option in the $600,000 range, it was picked up for $675,000 this fall.

What They Got: A century-old building that once served as a Sears warehouse is now a conversion project with retail shops and hard lofts above. Among the larger set is this 1,150-square-foot loft with 12-foot ceilings, exposed duct work, hardwood floors and east-facing windows in the living and dining area.

Behind sliding doors are two bedrooms, including one with polished concrete floors and one of two bathrooms.

For washing up, there are laundry facilities and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Part of the package is a locker, parking and monthly fees of $716 for water, heating, concierge, guest suites, fitness and recreational facilities.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a true loft with high ceilings, exposed ductwork and hanging industrial doors, so that’s the cool factor that everybody likes,” agent Dino Capocci says. “It’s around 1,200 square feet, so it’s a bigger size, especially compared to the new stuff going up now.”

The historic building also has a strong reputation. “The amenities are second to none, it has a basketball court, a pool and a beautiful rooftop garden where you can see the whole city from all views – north, south, east and west,” Mr. Capocci notes.

