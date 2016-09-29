25 STEELE VALLEY RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3,488,000

SELLING PRICE $3,408,000

TAXES $16,986 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Zero

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: Agent Jerry Hammond ushered clients through several upscale properties this summer, but with a shortage of inventory, he lined up a preview of this two-storey estate on a nearly acre lot near Bayview Golf and Country Club before it hit the market. Shortly after, his clients negotiated a $3.408-million deal.

What They Got: A heavily treed 116-by-372-foot lot provides refuge for this roughly 5,000-square-foot residence with a four-bedroom and six-bathroom plan, another 2,600 square feet below and an attached four-car garage.

Entertaining areas within the more-than-30-year-old structure includes a fireside family room, living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen, as well as a sunroom with a walkout to the south-facing backyard, pool and tennis court.

The Agent’s Take: “This is the most desirable street at Bayview and Steeles in Markham. The properties are generally an acre in size,” Mr. Hammond says.

“Typically when you get an acre, you might get an acre on a ravine without all the tableland, but in this particular case, it was all tableland with mature trees, tennis court at the back, a pool and cabana.”

Though many older homes are knocked down, this one may remain. “The home architecturally is an interesting home,” Mr. Hammond explains. “An owner had renovated the existing home into a more modern structure.”

