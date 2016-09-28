30 BOSWELL AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,839,000

SELLING PRICE $3.1-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $2,300,000 (2010); $1,475,000 (2004); $767,500 (2001)

TAXES $15,755 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Adam Parsons, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: It can be difficult to predict whether multimillion-dollar estates will fetch more than one offer, but this heritage property with two-car parking was the only chance for shoppers to acquire an Annex address in May. So there were three offers pitted against one another at the end of a week of showings and an agents-only open house.

What They Got: The brick façade of this three-storey house on a 25-by-137-foot lot is largely the same as it was in the late 1800s. But the interior was modernized with heated floors in the lower-level bedroom and five bathrooms to stainless-steel appliances, built-in speakers and garden door in the combined kitchen-and-family room.

Open entertaining areas include fireside living and dining areas and a skylit sitting area off one of three upper bedrooms. Each of the latter has access to private bathrooms and two also with Juliet balconies.

The Agent’s Take: “Because this property is detached, it has a laneway with two-car parking at the back. And it’s on a dead-end street, so it’s was very desirable for a lot of people,” agent Adam Parsons says.

“There’s no through traffic, there’s only pedestrian traffic, and you’re right across the street from Avenue Road, so you’re across from Whole Foods, and right into Yorkville.”

As for the house, it has many modern necessities. “It was nicely renovated about 10 years ago, so it has all the things people wanted, like a big kitchen, family room, high ceilings on the main floor and a walkout to a beautiful backyard,” Mr. Parsons notes.

