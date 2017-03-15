25 Evelyn Cres., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,179,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,350,000

TAXES

$6,171 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Eight

LISTING AGENTS

Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Action: With few real estate options in High Park this January, multiple-offer scenarios were the norm. In the case of this detached house, more than 200 shoppers descended on it before a bidding war broke out.

“This year, there’s a shortage, so most of them are selling significantly over asking and over what sellers expect,” agent Michael Inwood said.

What They Got: A few streets north of Bloor, near Runnymede and Western Technical schools, is this roughly century-old residence with a 1,911-square-foot plan on a 59-by-55-foot corner lot.

The layout is formal with a separate kitchen, sitting and dining rooms, and an entertaining space with a gas fireplace and sliding doors to a sunroom with an exit to a side deck and fenced-in yard.

Bathrooms are located on every level, from the basement to the second floor. The former also has a separate entrance from a former garage converted into a utility room and the latter features four bedrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a centre-hall plan and there are very few in the area like that,” Mr. Inwood said.

“It was a big house with a lot of potential, but one thing that scared a few people off is that it needs close to $600,000 worth of work.”

