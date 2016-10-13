183 INDIAN RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,899,000

SELLING PRICE $1,935,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,799,000 (2015)

TAXES $7,874 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

CO-OP AGENTS Sarah Lever and Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Clients of agents Sarah Lever and Ira Jelinek began their search for a detached, four-bedroom house near Eglinton subway station, but moved westward to High Park for more options. There, they anticipated a fight for this five-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a 30-by-128-foot lot, so they devised a strong $1.935-million bid.

What They Got: This roughly 2,600-square-foot residence fuses vintage 1920s details and contemporary cosmetics immediately apparent in a grand foyer with coffered ceilings, stained-glass windows and built-in seating.

Formality remains with a fireside living room and adjacent dining area with double doors to a deck. The latter can also be reached from a remodeled eat-in kitchen with ceramic floors, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

A side door to the private drive is located off a central staircase connecting a second-floor sunroom and five upper bedrooms to a refinished 964-square-foot basement with guest and recreation rooms with eight-foot ceilings.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] wanted to be on the subway line, but not too close to the downtown core because they wanted a bigger backyard, and they had a couple friends who lived in the neighbourhood,” agent Sarah Lever says.

“And it has three parking spots. A lot of the houses they were looking at didn’t have parking or would only have one spot.”

Inside, the house offered more than the buyers initially asked for. “This house was great because it was an older house with a lot of renovations done,” Ms. Lever adds.

“It has the original, traditional detail – like the beautiful staircase, the gorgeous millwork and a lot of panelling on the walls – and it also had updated kitchen and bathrooms, so that was nice.”

