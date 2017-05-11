THE PROJECT Residences of Royal Connaught

DEVELOPERS Spallacci Group and Valery Homes

SIZE 640 to over 1,000 square feet

PRICE From $270,000s to $617,990

SALES CENTRE 112 King St. E., east of John Street in Hamilton. Open Monday to Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; Friday by appointment only; weekends from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 905-645-0450 or visit royalconnaught.com

When completed, the Residences of Royal Connaught will have 700 units. Norm Li

Loft conversion projects are not common in downtown Hamilton. But two of the city’s largest developers have teamed up to transform the landmark Royal Connaught Hotel.

Rudi Spallacci and Ted Valeri – presidents of Spallacci Group and Valery Homes, respectively – will restore and renovate the Royal Connaught Hotel to anchor a five-tower community occupying an entire block at 112 King St..

“In Toronto, they had more diverse industries, so you have the Candy Factory and so forth, but in Hamilton we didn’t have that luxury. Hamilton was heavily industrial, so some of our older buildings were too far contaminated for making into residential units,” says Mr. Valeri.

“This building is like the Royal York in Toronto; it’s one-of-a-kind.”

The developers – both born and raised in Hamilton – expect buyers will share their architecture appreciation and sentimental attraction to the Edwardian-style hotel.

“I remember the Grey Cup in 1972, coming downtown and enjoying the prep rally that was going on right in front of the Connaught, and I remember looking up at this building, wondering what it was and thinking how nice it looked,” Mr. Spallacci recalls.

“Back then, I thought it was for royalty.”

After being vacant for over a decade, the public is now reclaiming the 13-storey hotel as their own. Phase one buyers moved into 122 units in April. And since February, shoppers snatched up about 70 per cent of the 76 lofts in the east-wing, which was added circa 1930.

“People that are buying in phase two still have the option of being part of the original building,” Mr. Spallacci explains.

“The appeal is you have this century-old building with the century-old look on the exterior, but the interior is all brand new, so you have the best of both worlds.”

The site is close to GO Train and future LRT stations. Norm Li

The hotel’s brick and masonry veneer is being restored and the grand Art Deco lobby, with its original limestone floors, columns and upper mezzanine, has been preserved.

The first two phases will offer 10,000 square feet of amenities, including media, fitness and party rooms and a fourth-floor terrace. A piazza and retail space along King and Catherine streets will link phases two and three.

The last three phases will be completely new to raise the site’s unit count to 700 and add a 35,000-square-foot recreation facility, including a rooftop terrace and pool on the eighth floor.

“Residents in phase one and two will be able to use those amenities as well,” Mr. Spallacci adds. “So there’s a nice selection of space that can be utilized.”

The local arts and culinary scene will offer even more entertainment. “Since the Royal Connaught started, there’s been much action in the core. I can probably count 15 new restaurants that have opened in this area alone,” says Mr. Spallacci.

“So now you’re finding places to go at night time, perfect for condominium living in downtown.”

The site is also close to two GO stations and future LRT routes, as well as trail systems on the lake and Niagara Escarpment. Around the completion of phase two in fall 2018, revitalization should be done on the third and final section of Gore Park across from the hotel.

“There’s a resurgence in Hamilton I’ve never seen before,” Mr. Valeri adds.

Interested buyers can tour a two-bedroom model suite and choose from 18 plans with one or two bedrooms. Penthouses will be released later on.

“This building is not like a conventional building where you have one unit type and it goes straight up all the way to the top floor,” says Mr. Valeri.

Standard appointments by LB Design will consist of nine-foot ceilings, wide plank laminate floors and ceramic or porcelain kitchen and bathroom floors, as well as LED lighting and energy-efficient heating systems.

Parking will cost $40,000. Monthly fees will be 40 cents per square feet.



