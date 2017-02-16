Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(Sharon Mendonca)
(Sharon Mendonca)

Holiday shoppers pay premium for Long Branch property Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

39 SKEENS LANE, No. 2, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $635,000

SELLING PRICE $777,777

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $291,000 (2002); $211,514 (1998)

TAXES $3,227 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

CO-OP AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: For clients looking to leave a condominium townhouse for a larger one near their workplace, this freehold townhouse near the lake was the best of three options selected by their agent, Nutan Brown. So they were prepared to pay a premium to make it their own on the presentation date.

“There were 12 offers a week before Christmas, and you’d think people would be focusing on other things, but they weren’t,” Ms. Brown says.

What They Got: Filling out an 18-by-78-foot lot is this brick townhouse with a three-storey plan, a built-in garage and a private backyard reached via an eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances.

Highlights inside include an open living and dining area with a gas fireplace and five bedrooms, including a lower-level guest room and a third-floor master with a skylight, one of three bathrooms and a covered balcony.

Monthly fees of $500 cover lawn care and snow removal.

The Agent’s Take: “This little complex is off a main street and curves into a cul-de-sac, so it’s so quiet,” Ms. Brown says. “It’s so tucked away and removed from the hub, yet the hub is within a five-minute walk.”

The size and set up of this townhouse suited families and couples alike. “This has an amazing third-floor master suite with a Muskoka room with a screen-in porch area, plus all the additional space,” Ms. Brown notes. “There wasn’t much available like this at all.”

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Done Deals: This unit with views of Lake Ontario sold for more than $80,000 over asking (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail