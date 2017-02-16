39 SKEENS LANE, No. 2, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $635,000

SELLING PRICE $777,777

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $291,000 (2002); $211,514 (1998)

TAXES $3,227 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

CO-OP AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: For clients looking to leave a condominium townhouse for a larger one near their workplace, this freehold townhouse near the lake was the best of three options selected by their agent, Nutan Brown. So they were prepared to pay a premium to make it their own on the presentation date.

“There were 12 offers a week before Christmas, and you’d think people would be focusing on other things, but they weren’t,” Ms. Brown says.

What They Got: Filling out an 18-by-78-foot lot is this brick townhouse with a three-storey plan, a built-in garage and a private backyard reached via an eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances.

Highlights inside include an open living and dining area with a gas fireplace and five bedrooms, including a lower-level guest room and a third-floor master with a skylight, one of three bathrooms and a covered balcony.

Monthly fees of $500 cover lawn care and snow removal.

The Agent’s Take: “This little complex is off a main street and curves into a cul-de-sac, so it’s so quiet,” Ms. Brown says. “It’s so tucked away and removed from the hub, yet the hub is within a five-minute walk.”

The size and set up of this townhouse suited families and couples alike. “This has an amazing third-floor master suite with a Muskoka room with a screen-in porch area, plus all the additional space,” Ms. Brown notes. “There wasn’t much available like this at all.”

