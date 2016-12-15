235 BINGHAM AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,900

SELLING PRICE $850,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $231,500 (1998)

TAXES $3,687 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Iris Duncan, Real Estate Homeward

CO-OP AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Agents Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown steered clients through dozens of east-end homes on the quest for a pet-friendly, single-family residence near public transit. After participating in upward of 10 bidding wars, they were triumphant in the battle over this semi-detached house in September.

“When you’ve got people that motivated and lose out that many times, it can be very deflating. So the challenge for us is to keep them in the game,” Ms. Kaushansky states. “You can’t win if you don’t play.”

What They Got: This semi-detached house is representative of the local housing stock as it took shape around the 1940s with a formal entrance, classic living room with a fireplace and three bedrooms upstairs.

Secondary bathing, entertaining and cooking quarters are located in a self-contained, one-bedroom basement suite.

Outside, the 21-by-100-foot corner lot is rounded out with a garage, fenced-in backyard and a deck off the main kitchen and dining area.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] were looking to get out of their condo and move into a house and they wanted something that was going to give them good TTC access, a walkable neighbourhood, nice community and a yard for their dog,” Ms. Kaushansky explains.

“[Plus] this has a lot of original character and the benefit of it was that you can live in it and update it over time.”

