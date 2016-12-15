Home of the Week: A trailblazing North York home

THE LISTING 108 Sandringham Dr.

ASKING PRICE $4,999,800

TAXES Not available

LOT SIZE 1.2 acres

AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The front walkway at 108 Sandrigham Drive. Arash Rahnamoon

The back story

Ernest Rowe was a member of the rising Canadian establishment in the late 1920s, when he chose to build a new family homestead far outside of the city.

The stone residence was one of the first buildings in the area that is now suburban North York, just north of Highway 401.

The old City of North York’s heritage-property evaluation points out that Mr. Rowe – who was born in Paris, Ont., in 1869 – was a pioneer in the drilling of oil wells in Southwestern Ontario.

The house, on the edge of a ravine, was designed by the prominent architect Hugh Allward in the “period revival” style.

Mr. Allward was the son of the eminent sculptor, Walter S. Allward.

The architect began winning awards for his designs of French-influenced residences soon after establishing his own practice in the late 1920s.

At 108 Sandringham, the field stone and cedar shake roof were chosen to create the appearance of a rustic French country home. The tall roof with a steep pitch is considered a very correct interpretation of the architecture of northwestern France, according to architectural historian Steven Bell.

The dining room at 108 Sandrigham Drive. Arash Rahnamoon

Hugh Allward was a founder of the firm of Allward and Gouinlock, which went on to win many more architectural prizes.

Mr. Allward’s stone houses can still be found throughout the old cities of Toronto and North York, with notable buildings in Forest Hill, Rosedale and Wychwood Park.

According to the Biographical Dictionary of Architects in Canada, the firm first drew international press in 1948 for its modernist design of the Mechanical Engineering Building at the University of Toronto.

Other commissions included Sunnybrook Hospital, the Massey-Harris Co. Ltd. building on King Street West and the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Ottawa.

When the house on Sandringham was completed in 1939, the Rowe family dubbed it “Rosewood” as a play on their name.

The family didn’t own Rosewood for long, however. Mr. Rowe ran into financial problems and sold the property after nine years.

The house today

The kitchen has a view from the house’s original turret. Arash Rahnamoon

Today, Rosewood has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 10,000 square feet of living space.

An elevator glides between floors.

Current owner Cindy Marks says the house has much of the original layout, but it was already renovated when she bought it about 12 years ago.

Previous owners had put in a new kitchen with a large, central island and a view from the house’s original turret with three windows overlooking the ravine. The dining room has French doors, which open to a stone terrace.

The previous owners put in a new kitchen with a large, central island. Arash Rahnamoon

There’s a main-floor family room in what used to be the garage, and a mud room.

In the living room, Ms. Marks painted the wood-panelled walls. An adjoining library has panelling in the original oak.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a 16-foot-high ceiling, a sitting area and a gas fireplace. There’s an opulent ensuite bathroom and a double-storey dressing room with a staircase between levels.

The master bedroom has 16-foot-high ceilings. Arash Rahnamoon

One child’s bedroom includes a turret with views of the treetops. Another has murals of train journeys painted on the walls and an adjoining room with a built-in track for a model train.

The third floor has been turned into a separate suite for an older child.

On the lower level, there’s a theatre room and wine cellar.

The house sold after six days on the market for $4,975,000.

The best features

The outdoor pool, covered, at 108 Sandringham Drive. Arash Rahnamoon

Outside, the house has a stone terrace set at the top of a dramatic wooded slope at the rear.

A curving in-ground swimming pool is surrounded by gardens and seating areas.

Ms. Marks says trails through nearby Earl Bales Park are easily accessible for runners and cyclists.

The Don Valley Golf Course sits far below.

“It’s a large property,” Ms. Marks says. “It goes all the way down to the golf course at the back.”