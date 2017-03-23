91 PRENNAN AVE., ETOBICOKE, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $999,000

SELLING PRICE $999,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $652,000 (2011); $559,000 (2008); $350,000 (2002)

TAXES $4,699 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 20

LISTING AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties Canada Inc.

The Action: The owners of this two-storey residence within a five-minute drive of Islington Golf Club were in no rush to sell late last year. They passed on the first offer the received, but accepted the second for the full list price of $999,000.

What They Got: This three-bedroom home with an attached double garage was built around 1960 with classic hardwood floors in areas such as the kitchen and combined living and dining area. A separate main-floor wing has laminate and ceramic flooring and contains a bedroom, bathroom, eat-in kitchen and entertaining area.

The Agent’s Take: Agent Philip Griffiths said there was a lot of interest in the property from infill builders. “There really was not much for sale at the time, and now a building lot in that neighbourhood is hard to come by,” he said. “It’s not your typical lot – it’s a 50-by-130-foot lot – but it’s a corner property … so you have to be creative in what you can build.”

A new home of up to 4,000 square feet could possibly replace the existing house, which did have some quirks. “It was kind of unique in that it has a completely separately contained one-bedroom apartment on the main level, which someone could live in or rent out,” Mr. Griffiths said.

