117 ST. CLEMENTS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,499,000

SELLING PRICE $1,808,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $570,000 (1997)

TAXES $8,283 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Based on the popularity of Allenby Jr. Public School, properties nearby routinely sell in bidding wars in accelerated speeds. A prime example was the swift sale of this detached house to a buyer who devised the better of two pre-emptive offers long before the presentation date.

What They Got: In 1990, this two-storey structure was completed with a three-bedroom and four-bathroom plan with formal and casual entertaining areas, including a lower-level recreation room with one of two gas fireplaces, guest room and access into the garage.

The main floor features a living room with another fireplace, a dining area and an updated kitchen and breakfast area with hardwood floors, pot lights and a walkout to a south-facing deck, patio and 24-by-132-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “The location is very desirable being close to Yonge Street and all amenities, including transportation,” agent Marni Lokash says. “The home also has a tranquil garden and is quite private for a bustling neighbourhood.”

As for the house’s physical state, it is aging well. “The house was a pleasure to sell given how well maintained it had been over the years,” Ms. Lokash notes.

“The kitchen felt like it had never been used being in such great shape, despite being a focal area for the couple that lived there. They cooked and entertained regularly for family and friends.”

