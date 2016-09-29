Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

23 Penetang Cres., Toronto
23 Penetang Cres., Toronto

Initial bid for Eglinton East backsplit ultimately accepted

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

23 PENETANG CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,000

SELLING PRICE $790,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $450,000 (2014)

TAXES $2,847 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: A pre-emptive offer for this modern backsplit with an in-ground pool was initially declined, but the bid was ultimately accepted once it was compared with other offers that came in later in the week

What They Got: During the past two years, nearly every component of this three-level home was replaced with modern versions, readily apparent by the new stucco façade, windows, doors, roofing and south-facing deck accessible from two out of three bedrooms upstairs.

Extensive makeovers also took place inside two bathrooms, an open living area now bearing hardwood floors and pot lights, and a kitchen customized with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The basement was partially finished with an open recreation area, second kitchen and sleeping area.

The Agent’s Take: “[The seller] did a much nicer renovation than was necessarily because it wasn’t intended to be a flip,” says agent Mary Jo Vradis, whose clients planned to stay long-term. “Everything was redone – all the mechanics were redone and [the seller] put cedar [ceilings] on the inside of the carport.”

Though backsplit homes such as this one on a fenced 43-by-111-foot lot are common in Bendale, it may not stay that way. “It’s an area in transition, so whoever gets in there at this point is going to do well,” Ms. Vradis adds.

 

 

