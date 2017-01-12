2751 DUNDAS ST. W, Unit A-B

ASKING PRICE $875,000

SELLING PRICE $1,013,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $307,000 (2005); $135,000 (2001)

TAXES $2,490 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Late last November, Dundas Street was dotted with several vacant storefronts. The non-typical attributes of this two-storey duplex had more than a dozen visitors fawning over the building, including one who handed in a solid pre-emptive offer over $1-million.

What They Got: Across from Dundas-Watkinson Parkette is this brick structure that is more than 100 years old, in possession of commercial and residential zoning as well as a one-car parking off a lane behind the 14-by-110-foot lot.

The interior is currently divided into two apartments with separate gas and hydro meters, including a 720-square-foot unit on the second floor with one bedroom, a skylit bathroom, open principal room and rear kitchen with an updated deck.

The owner’s unit is about 1,320 square feet with new laminate floors, more-than-10.5-foot ceilings and an arched transom above the doorway between the living and dining areas. A custom island and pantry are new to the kitchen, which has access to a south-facing courtyard via a den and staircase to lower-level sleeping, bathing and laundry quarters.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a commercial property that was turned into residential on a busy street, so it was a duplex with a lot of different, unique uses, not your typical single-family home,” agent Julie Kinnear says.

“It was also good for investor purposes financially because … the second-floor unit was a rental and it, too, showed really well.”

Highlights in the main unit was evocative of New York from reclaimed windows to brick walls framing the yard.

“The outside looks like a storefront, but the inside looks more like a loft with exposed pipes, beams and really high ceilings,” Ms. Kinnear explains.

“The backyard was so cool and unique, there’s a covered patio area for dinner parties, pea gravel, gardens, wisteria and pergola.”

