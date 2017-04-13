270 Annshiela Dr., Keswick
ASKING PRICE
$599,000
SELLING PRICE
$680,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE
$134,000 (1996)
TAXES
$3,255 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET
Three
LISTING AGENT
Lucais Shepherd, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The Action: In recent months, agent Lucais Shepherd sold three properties on the same street near Lake Simcoe at the south end of Keswick, just a 40-minute drive north of Toronto. Like the first two, this two-storey house on a 63-by-191-foot lot quickly received multiple offers – mostly from investors in York Region – and sold for more than the list price.
“Each was sold in a bidding war, so that’s the pattern now for almost everything in South Keswick. It’s a hot market due to the proximity to the 404 [highway],” Mr. Shepherd explains. “A lot of the big lots are getting snapped up close to Lake Simcoe.”
What They Got: Compared with neighbouring properties, this three-bedroom house is relatively young, built about 40 years ago.
It contains a traditional kitchen and open living and dining areas with a walkout to the deck and backyard. Bathrooms are located on each level, but the basement, which features an office and recreation room.
The Agent’s Take: “It’s a very large lot for in-town Keswick … a lot of the new stuff being built is on 35- or 37-foot lots; that’s all they need to build a detached house,” Mr. Shepherd notes.
"There's a mix of houses on those streets with cottages that have been winterized and only have crawl spaces, whereas this is a formal house with a basement, full foundation and attached garage; so it's an above-average home for those streets that go close to Lake Simcoe."
