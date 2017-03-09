66 PORTLAND ST., No. 301, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $829,900

SELLING PRICE $850,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $553,000 (2008); $392,438 (2007)

TAXES $4,424 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty

The Action: There is little turnover at 66 Portland, so as soon as this two-bedroom corner suite surfaced on the market in January, there was an immediate surge of interest from more than a dozen buyers. One of the first visitors got a jump on potential competition with a solid $850,000 bid that was accepted.

What They Got: At the northeastern corner of a decade-old mid-rise is this 1,130-square-foot suite surrounded by windows and a 100-square-foot balcony with a gas hookup and sliding doors off the living and dining area.

The decor is urban and upscale with distressed hardwood floors throughout, custom lighting and exposed concrete ceilings, as well as an open kitchen with an island, pantry and stainless-steel appliances.

For cleaning up, there are laundry facilities and two bathrooms, including a master ensuite with an oversized shower and soaker tub.

The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $659 include water and heating.

The Agent’s Take: “Sixty-six Portland is a very well-regarded building. As it was one of the earlier buildings in the whole King/Bathurst neighbourhood, the floor plans are larger and they don’t come up frequently,” agent Paul Johnston says. “Even more challenging is to find a full two-bed, two-bathroom [unit] on a corner location.”

Not only was this suite larger than many averaging 650 to 700 square feet in the building, but also more stylish.

“[The sellers] had done substantial upgrades to the hardwood floors and done extensive built-ins in bedrooms and upgraded some lighting, so it was improved from the base level,” Mr. Johnston adds.

