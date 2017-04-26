DEVELOPER

Skale Developments

SIZE

484 to 1,580 square feet

PRICE

From the mid-$200,000s to over $1-million

CONTACT

To register, visit skale.ca

Developer Armaan Salek was born and raised in Toronto, but only recently discovered the sandy beach and tranquil waters lapping the base of the Scarborough Bluffs.

Now, he’s managed to acquired an infill site at 2801 Kingston Rd., near St. Clair Avenue, to create a condominium project where city dwellers can bask outdoors, whether on their balcony or at nearby Bluffer’s Park Beach.

“I was really wowed, it was surreal going out there and even looking down at the water; it was turquoise,” says Mr. Salek, president of the boutique urban building company, Skale Developments.

“You can hang out at the beach and not feel like you’re in Toronto, it’s like a little escape from the city.”

Also along the shore are walking trails, yacht clubs, Bluffers Park Marina and Bluffer’s Park Restaurant. “And you’re close to so many golf courses and parks, like Guildwood and Rouge parks,” Mr. Salek adds.

RAW Design devised a nine-storey building – which will span an entire city block – with balconies and terraces up to 600 square feet. Plus, a communal terrace with dining, barbecue and exercise facilities will be accessible to residents of all 182 units.

“As far as a condo goes in the city, I don’t think you can find one other development that offers as much outdoor space as we do if you combine the balconies and common terrace based on the amount of units we have,” Mr. Salek states.

Walls of windows will enhance views of the surroundings with optimal sightlines from the two-storey penthouses.

“We have a corner unit, two-storey penthouse with three bedrooms and it faces south with lake views and terraces on both floors,” Mr. Salek says.

“And when you walk upstairs, you have the whole floor, so you’ve got windows on the one side and windows on the front side.”

In inclement weather, media, dining and fitness rooms will provide recreational options inside the mid-rise, which will not only bring a modern look to the streetscape, but also new commercial space to the up-and-coming area.

“It’s glass and brick, so it’s a bit of a separation from the typical glass buildings you see. Even some of our terraces have brick up the railings,” Mr. Salek explains.

“And we’re going to be putting in about 20,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor to help animate that part [of Kingston Road].”

Buyers can choose from over 70 plans with one to three bedrooms. Various designs will offer dens, wide/shallow or split-bedroom layouts.

“They’re predominantly two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms, only 20 per cent are one-bedrooms or below,” says Mr. Salek, who found most inquiries came from “parents who want to have a place for their kids or older people wanting to downsize, but still be in the neighbourhood, but not have the headaches of what comes with the territory of owning a home.”

Designers from Figure3 will oversee interiors, most of which will feature nine-foot ceilings, laminate floors and quartz counters, as well as modern or traditional kitchens with ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

Monthly fees will be 59 cents a square foot, with separately metered hydro. Most units will get parking.

Move in dates will begin in 2020.

