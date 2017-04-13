45 DONEGALL DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,495,000

SELLING PRICE $1,830,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $445,000 (1998)

TAXES $8,109 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENTS Amanda Gaskey and Cailey Heaps Estrin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The Action: With so few properties to purchase in Leaside, many buyers filed through this detached house for nearly a week early this year. Eight visitors were serious enough to write formal bids.

“It has become typical for the Leaside neighbourhood for offers to go well over in this market,” agent Amanda Gaskey says. “We had a wide demographic: people who lived in the neighbourhood, people who live outside of the city, young professionals and builders.”

What They Got: This 85-year-old house on a 30-by-160-foot lot has undergone several major renovations, resulting in a new roof and cooling system and a rear addition containing a guest room off a lower-level recreation room and a family room off the kitchen. The family room has a gas fireplace and a walkout to a deck, garden and the double garage.

There was at one time a third bedroom on the second floor, but that space has since been incorparated into a larger second bedroom and second bathroom.

The main floor retains a formal dining room and living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “This is a deep lot for the neighbourhood, which drew attention to it. A typical depth would be 130 or 135 feet,” Ms. Gaskey notes. “It’s a good walking distance to Bayview [Avenue] shops, which is a nice selling feature as well.”

Report Typo/Error