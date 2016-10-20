BUILDER/DEVELOPER Mattamy Homes and Biddington Homes

SIZE 524 to 1,544 square feet

PRICE $269,990 to $1,253,990

SALES CENTRE 2167 Lake Shore Blvd. W., at Park Lawn Road. Open Monday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 647-347-5930, or visit mattamyhomes.com

The eighth addition to a waterfront community by Mattamy Homes and Biddington Homes will provide a vast collection of suites to satisfy different demographics, but a unifying feature will be components to showcase the lake and city skyline.

The entire 53-storey tower, called Vita on the Lake, will essentially be wrapped in glass, so windows and balconies will span the perimeters of its one- to two-bedroom-plus-den suites.

“We certainly made sure we had a good selection of designs, so we’ve got something for everyone,” vice-president of high-rise sales and marketing Linda Robinson says. “We’ve got wraparound balconies and every suite has a balcony, which makes sense when you’re selling on the lake and you want to have those beautiful views.”

The 489-unit high-rise – the first of two on site – will be located on the west end of Annie Craig Drive, which bisects the master-planned community between Lake Shore Boulevard and Marine Parade Drive in Mimico.

“There’s not a lot left on the waterfront, so if people want to live in a new condominium on the waterfront, then this is their opportunity,” Ms. Robinson states. “So there is some sense of urgency being created here.”

The competition of sister towers has spurred a revitalization around the development, which abuts Humber Bay Park and Martin Goodman Trail.

“We’ve got transportation and local restaurants just minutes down the street, so it has a more neighbourhood feel as opposed to back in the beginning when there wasn’t anything,” Ms. Robinson notes. “Now, there’s also green spaces and parks that have been created as part of the master-planned community.”

Radiating further outward are schools, hospital, supermarkets and shops, including many on the Queensway.

“You can just hop on the QEW and the Gardiner Expressway is right there, so it’s very easy to access,” Ms. Robinson adds.

Graziani + Corazza Architects Inc. – the same firm behind previous phases – will design the contemporary façade of this high-rise and U31 will fashion the two-storey lobby, fitness and social facilities, as well as indoor and outdoor lounges.

“The building is very clean and sleek looking, so it stands out from the busyness and craziness of other buildings, so we’ve gone for simplicity on this one,” Mr. Robinson states.

“We have a beautiful fifth floor, outdoor salt-water pool, which is pretty huge, a full-sized gym, party room and a Muskoka room, where you can shoot a game of pool or sit and relax.”

Individual units will exhibit natural materials, such as wood and marble, as well as six appliances and a locker. Highlights in select plans will include wine fridges, walk-in closets and laundry rooms, plus parking.

Move-in dates will begin in 2021.

