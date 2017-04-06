100 BPNICHOL LANE, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $799,000

SELLING PRICE $885,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $374,400 (2008); $170,000 (1994)

TAXES $3,206 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: On a lane named after Canadian poet Barrie Phillip Nichol – whose works were published by Coach House Books on the same lane – this renovated coach house was crowded with 70 buyers and curious onlookers at the open house in late March. After a week on the market, the sellers reviewed three offers.

“It’s so unique and with the state of the market right now, we knew there would be a bidding war,” agent Kimmé Myles says. “Laneway housing is a really hot topic these days in the city. It’ll add inventory to our severely depleted offerings for people.”

What They Got: Built circa 1880, this more-than-900 square-foot residence on a 20-by-30-foot lot once served as a carriage house behind a clubhouse for the University Women’s Club of Toronto when it was located on St. George Street.

The exterior wrought iron canopy and interior grillwork are original, but the seller refinished the plank hardwood floors, replaced the windows, heating and cooling systems and added custom shortage, kitchen and laundry machines.

The living and dining area features a gas fireplace and 18-foot ceilings that open to a bedroom above with a sitting area, skylights and a bathroom.

Outside are front and rear patios, plus parking rented for $200 monthly.

The Agent’s Take: “There aren’t too many coach homes already set up as coach homes. There are a lot in the city that are in original shape or not habitable,” Ms. Myles explains.

“This one has a very unique history. In the sixties, it’s situated right next to what was once Rochdale College, which was an infamous student-housing building with a lot of clandestine activities, and at one point this house was almost rented to someone who wanted to use it as a bookshop … but was really going to use it as an illegal drug warehouse.”

The house itself offers respite just steps from Yorkville shops, bistros and subway. “It’s close to everything, but the great thing about this home is that when you’re inside, it’s very quiet, serene, tranquil and peaceful,” Ms Myles notes.

“It’s open, bright and very grand when you walk in. For a small home, it’s got a real wow factor to it.”

